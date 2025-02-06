Left Menu

Mahindra Logistics and Asian Paints Forge Strategic Partnership for Efficient Supply Chain

Mahindra Logistics Limited has teamed up with Asian Paints to enhance logistics through integrated line haul solutions, utilizing a dedicated fleet for efficient supply chain management. The collaboration aims to boost operational efficiency, drive innovation, and maintain high service standards across India.

Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) has partnered with Asian Paints to enhance supply chain efficiency by deploying integrated line haul transportation solutions for short distances. The initiative seeks to improve availability and streamline the paint maker's logistics operations.

With this partnership, Asian Paints aims to leverage Mahindra Logistics' scale of operations and extend its capabilities in line haul logistics. The collaboration involves integrating pro-trucking solutions, offering a premium, fuel-efficient fleet tailored for extensive pan-India line haul movements across multiple customer sites.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO at Mahindra Logistics Limited, emphasized the benefits of the partnership, stating that it offers customers 100% on-demand, dedicated fleet availability integrated with their supply chain network. In addition, advanced safety and security features powered by BS6 vehicles are expected to significantly boost operational efficiency. Harish Lade, Senior Vice President - Supply Chain at Asian Paints Limited, highlighted the partnership's potential to enhance cost-efficiencies, drive innovation, and uphold high service standards.

