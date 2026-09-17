Canada's Sovereign Choices Amid EU Ties Controversy
Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada responded to U.S. President Trump's criticism regarding Canada’s potential closer ties with the EU, asserting Canada's autonomy in selecting international agreements. Carney emphasized the importance of substance over terminology in the proposed partnership, suggesting enhanced cooperation with the EU could benefit U.S.-Canadian relations.
Prime Minister Mark Carney firmly stated that Canada will independently determine its international partnerships, amid criticism from U.S. President Trump regarding potential EU ties.
Carney addressed these concerns at the European parliament in Strasbourg, emphasizing Canada’s sovereignty in cultural and diplomatic matters.
Highlighting the potential benefits, Carney suggested that stronger EU ties could position Canada as a more effective U.S. ally.