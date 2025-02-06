Left Menu

ITC's Earnings Struggle Amid Escalating Costs and Subdued Demand

In the December quarter, ITC Ltd's net profit declined by 7.27% due to subdued demand and rising input costs. Despite a 9.05% rise in revenue from operations, the company faced significant cost pressures, particularly in key input materials, causing an increase in total expenses.

Updated: 06-02-2025 21:38 IST
  • India

ITC Ltd, a diversified Indian conglomerate, reported a 7.27% decrease in net profit for the December quarter, falling to Rs 5,013.16 crore. The decline was attributed to sluggish demand and a steep rise in input costs, as highlighted in the company's recent earnings statement.

Despite these challenges, ITC's revenue from operations increased by 9.05%, reaching Rs 20,349.96 crore. However, the company was not entirely insulated from the sharp escalation in prices of critical input materials, which added pressure on its overall expense sheet.

ITC's strategic initiatives in portfolio diversification and cost management partially offset these hurdles, witnessing growth in multiple segments including FMCG, agri-business, and others. Nevertheless, challenges remain in its paper and packaging segment due to low-priced international competition.

