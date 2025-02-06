ITC's Earnings Struggle Amid Escalating Costs and Subdued Demand

ITC Ltd, a diversified Indian conglomerate, reported a 7.27% decrease in net profit for the December quarter, falling to Rs 5,013.16 crore. The decline was attributed to sluggish demand and a steep rise in input costs, as highlighted in the company's recent earnings statement.

Despite these challenges, ITC's revenue from operations increased by 9.05%, reaching Rs 20,349.96 crore. However, the company was not entirely insulated from the sharp escalation in prices of critical input materials, which added pressure on its overall expense sheet.

ITC's strategic initiatives in portfolio diversification and cost management partially offset these hurdles, witnessing growth in multiple segments including FMCG, agri-business, and others. Nevertheless, challenges remain in its paper and packaging segment due to low-priced international competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)