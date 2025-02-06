Left Menu

Bharti Hexacom's Profits Surge with Strong Q3 Performance

Bharti Hexacom reported a 22.66% profit increase in the December quarter, reaching Rs 260.9 crore. Revenue grew by 25% to Rs 2,250.7 crore. The telecom company, serving Rajasthan and Northeast India, saw a 20.5% rise in average revenue per user to Rs 241, with a 3.5% increase in its customer base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:41 IST
Bharti Hexacom's Profits Surge with Strong Q3 Performance
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Hexacom has announced a significant profit surge of 22.66% for the December quarter, advancing to Rs 260.9 crore compared to the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations witnessed a robust 25% growth, reaching Rs 2,250.7 crore, showcasing the company's strong market position in Rajasthan and the Northeast telecom circles.

The firm's average revenue per user climbed 20.5% to Rs 241, while its customer base expanded by 3.5% to 2.8 crore, reflecting a steady upward trajectory in the competitive telecom sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025