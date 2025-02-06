Bharti Hexacom's Profits Surge with Strong Q3 Performance
Bharti Hexacom reported a 22.66% profit increase in the December quarter, reaching Rs 260.9 crore. Revenue grew by 25% to Rs 2,250.7 crore. The telecom company, serving Rajasthan and Northeast India, saw a 20.5% rise in average revenue per user to Rs 241, with a 3.5% increase in its customer base.
Bharti Hexacom has announced a significant profit surge of 22.66% for the December quarter, advancing to Rs 260.9 crore compared to the same quarter last year.
Revenue from operations witnessed a robust 25% growth, reaching Rs 2,250.7 crore, showcasing the company's strong market position in Rajasthan and the Northeast telecom circles.
The firm's average revenue per user climbed 20.5% to Rs 241, while its customer base expanded by 3.5% to 2.8 crore, reflecting a steady upward trajectory in the competitive telecom sector.
