Bharti Hexacom's Profits Surge with Strong Q3 Performance

Bharti Hexacom has announced a significant profit surge of 22.66% for the December quarter, advancing to Rs 260.9 crore compared to the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations witnessed a robust 25% growth, reaching Rs 2,250.7 crore, showcasing the company's strong market position in Rajasthan and the Northeast telecom circles.

The firm's average revenue per user climbed 20.5% to Rs 241, while its customer base expanded by 3.5% to 2.8 crore, reflecting a steady upward trajectory in the competitive telecom sector.

