Aurobindo Pharma's Resilient Performance Amidst Profit Dip

Aurobindo Pharma reported a 10% decline in net profit year-on-year to Rs 846 crore for Q3 2024, despite reaching record quarterly revenue of Rs 7,979 crore. The growth in revenue is attributed to product portfolio expansion and new launches. The company foresees enhanced profitability through manufacturing upgrades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:01 IST
Aurobindo Pharma has reported a 10% decrease in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ending December 2024, amounting to Rs 846 crore. This drop is noted against the previous year's net profit of Rs 940 crore during the same period.

Despite the fall in profit, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company achieved its highest quarterly revenue to date. Revenue rose to Rs 7,979 crore from Rs 7,352 crore in the previous year, driven by a boost in volume growth due to the firm's expanding product portfolio and new launches, as stated by Vice-Chairman and MD K Nithyananda Reddy.

Looking forward, Aurobindo plans to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and increase focus on its specialty and injectable business. The company anticipates significant improvements in profitability and is committed to maintaining growth to achieve its annual goals, according to Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

