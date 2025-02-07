Left Menu

Tracking Failure Leads to Washington Air Disaster

A recent crash involving an Army helicopter and a passenger jet in Washington has raised concerns after it was revealed that the helicopter's tracking technology was turned off. Reporting by Senator Ted Cruz highlights the importance of the ADS-B system in preventing such tragedies.

The Army helicopter involved in a fatal collision with a passenger jet over the Potomac River last week had its tracking technology turned off at the time, according to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

In a briefing with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, Cruz learned the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system was not operational during the Black Hawk's training mission. This failure came to light during a closed-door meeting with the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, of which Cruz is a member.

The absence of ADS-B, which broadcasts an aircraft's position, altitude, and speed, added dangers to the flight, contributing to the deadliest U.S. air disaster in over two decades, resulting in 67 fatalities. The system provides crucial real-time updates, enhancing safety beyond radar's delayed capabilities.

