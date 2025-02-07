Danske Bank Surpasses Expectations with Q4 Earnings and New Share Buy-back

Denmark's largest financial institution, Danske Bank, exceeded market forecasts for its fourth-quarter earnings, thanks to a surge in customer activity and strong credit quality. This stellar performance was reported on Friday.

The bank announced a net profit of 6 billion Danish crowns, marking an increase from the 5.77 billion crowns recorded in the same period last year. This figure notably surpassed the average analyst prediction of 5.05 billion crowns, according to a bank-provided poll.

In addition to the robust earnings, Danske Bank unveiled plans for a new 5 billion crowns share buy-back program. CEO Carsten Egeriis highlighted the bank's consistent delivery of positive results throughout 2024 as a key factor in its success. The exchange rate stands at $1 = 7.1914 Danish crowns.

