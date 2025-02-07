Repo Rate Cut Set to Catalyze Real Estate & Economic Growth

In a significant economic policy shift, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s recent decision to slash the repo rate has been warmly received by industry experts. The move, designed to invigorate the residential real estate sector, is anticipated to trigger an uptick in economic growth and lift business investments.

Dr. Samantak Das of JLL India emphasized the alignment of this monetary policy with fiscal strategies, advocating it as a pivotal step toward reigniting consumer spending. He noted that this rate drop—the first in nearly five years—portends a supportive environment for homebuyers, potentially sparking a surge in housing market demand by boosting affordability.

Industry stalwarts like Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani and Shishir Baijal also laud this development, highlighting its role in maintaining market buoyancy amidst stable inflation and geopolitical uncertainties. The rate cut is poised to help ease borrowing costs, stimulate investments, and facilitate the launch of new real estate projects as liquidity improves across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)