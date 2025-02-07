Left Menu

Repo Rate Cut Set to Catalyze Real Estate & Economic Growth

The RBI's repo rate cut, the first in five years, is hailed as a catalyst for economic growth. Experts believe this move, supported by fiscal measures, will enhance real estate affordability, boost investor sentiment, and stimulate the housing market and broader economic activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:27 IST
Repo Rate Cut Set to Catalyze Real Estate & Economic Growth
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant economic policy shift, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s recent decision to slash the repo rate has been warmly received by industry experts. The move, designed to invigorate the residential real estate sector, is anticipated to trigger an uptick in economic growth and lift business investments.

Dr. Samantak Das of JLL India emphasized the alignment of this monetary policy with fiscal strategies, advocating it as a pivotal step toward reigniting consumer spending. He noted that this rate drop—the first in nearly five years—portends a supportive environment for homebuyers, potentially sparking a surge in housing market demand by boosting affordability.

Industry stalwarts like Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani and Shishir Baijal also laud this development, highlighting its role in maintaining market buoyancy amidst stable inflation and geopolitical uncertainties. The rate cut is poised to help ease borrowing costs, stimulate investments, and facilitate the launch of new real estate projects as liquidity improves across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025