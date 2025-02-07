Left Menu

Alaskan Aircraft Missing: Rescue Efforts Amid Arctic Challenges

An aircraft carrying 10 people from Unalakleet to Nome, Alaska went missing over Norton Sound. Rescue efforts are hindered by poor weather conditions. This incident follows two other recent tragic aviation events in the U.S., highlighting ongoing challenges within the aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anchorage | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A search operation is underway for an aircraft that disappeared over Alaska's Norton Sound with 10 people on board. The aircraft lost contact shortly after leaving Unalakleet, heading towards Nome.

Rescue efforts are being coordinated by Bering Air and involve multiple agencies including the US Coast Guard and the National Guard, with limited air searches due to difficult weather conditions.

This incident is the latest in a series of recent aviation accidents in the U.S., raising concerns about safety in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

