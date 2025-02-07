Alaskan Aircraft Missing: Rescue Efforts Amid Arctic Challenges

A search operation is underway for an aircraft that disappeared over Alaska's Norton Sound with 10 people on board. The aircraft lost contact shortly after leaving Unalakleet, heading towards Nome.

Rescue efforts are being coordinated by Bering Air and involve multiple agencies including the US Coast Guard and the National Guard, with limited air searches due to difficult weather conditions.

This incident is the latest in a series of recent aviation accidents in the U.S., raising concerns about safety in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)