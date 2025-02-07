Left Menu

Private Sector to Propel India's Economic Growth Amid Slowing Gov't Spending

With India's government capital spending slowing down, the spotlight is now on the private sector to lead investment growth. Recent budget tax relief aims to boost domestic consumption, setting the stage for private capital investment. However, India's economic future heavily relies on the private sector stepping up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:05 IST
Private Sector to Propel India's Economic Growth Amid Slowing Gov't Spending
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India stands at a pivotal economic juncture, where the onus is on the private sector to invigorate investment growth. Global financial services firm Jefferies projects a slowdown in government capital expenditure, predicting a 10% increase in FY25 following a modest 7% in FY24. This marks a significant decline from the 30% growth average seen from FY20 to FY24.

Jefferies stresses the necessity for the private sector to catalyze India's investment cycle. Mahesh Nandurkar, Jefferies' head of India research, pointed out the groundwork for a robust investment recovery has been established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second tenure. While the government spearheaded infrastructure expansion, it is now imperative for the private sector to take the lead in capital spending.

Recent tax relief for middle-class taxpayers in the budget is anticipated to increase disposable income and boost domestic consumption, hinting at favorable conditions for private investment. The tax exemption threshold has been increased from Rs7 lakh to Rs12 lakh annually, complemented by reduced rates for higher earners. This policy is estimated to benefit around 35 million taxpayers, offering an average financial relief of Rs30,000 per individual, bolstering consumption and, potentially, investment.

Furthermore, the government has unveiled a comprehensive fiscal consolidation strategy, seeking to lower the debt-to-GDP ratio from 57% to 51% by FY31. This objective aligns with a targeted reduction in the fiscal deficit to 4.4% by FY26, dropping further to approximately 3.5-3.6% by FY31. Despite apprehensions over tapering public investment, Jefferies underscores that India's economic path hinges on the private sector's capacity and resolve to escalate capital spending, thereby sustaining economic growth. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025