Private Sector to Propel India's Economic Growth Amid Slowing Gov't Spending

India stands at a pivotal economic juncture, where the onus is on the private sector to invigorate investment growth. Global financial services firm Jefferies projects a slowdown in government capital expenditure, predicting a 10% increase in FY25 following a modest 7% in FY24. This marks a significant decline from the 30% growth average seen from FY20 to FY24.

Jefferies stresses the necessity for the private sector to catalyze India's investment cycle. Mahesh Nandurkar, Jefferies' head of India research, pointed out the groundwork for a robust investment recovery has been established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second tenure. While the government spearheaded infrastructure expansion, it is now imperative for the private sector to take the lead in capital spending.

Recent tax relief for middle-class taxpayers in the budget is anticipated to increase disposable income and boost domestic consumption, hinting at favorable conditions for private investment. The tax exemption threshold has been increased from Rs7 lakh to Rs12 lakh annually, complemented by reduced rates for higher earners. This policy is estimated to benefit around 35 million taxpayers, offering an average financial relief of Rs30,000 per individual, bolstering consumption and, potentially, investment.

Furthermore, the government has unveiled a comprehensive fiscal consolidation strategy, seeking to lower the debt-to-GDP ratio from 57% to 51% by FY31. This objective aligns with a targeted reduction in the fiscal deficit to 4.4% by FY26, dropping further to approximately 3.5-3.6% by FY31. Despite apprehensions over tapering public investment, Jefferies underscores that India's economic path hinges on the private sector's capacity and resolve to escalate capital spending, thereby sustaining economic growth. (ANI)

