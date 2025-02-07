JSW Group's Mammoth Steel Investment in Maharashtra
JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal announced a significant investment of Rs 1 lakh crore over the next seven to eight years in a massive steel plant in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. The plant, poised to be the largest and most eco-friendly globally, will begin its first phase within four years.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark development, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal declared an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore for a new 25 million tonne steel plant in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. This announcement was made at the 'Advantage Vidarbha' conclave in Nagpur, attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
The proposed plant is set to become the largest steel-making facility in the world, distinguished for its aesthetic appeal and environmental sustainability. The project underscores JSW's commitment to pioneering eco-friendly industrial practices.
According to Jindal, the company will roll out the first phase of the plant within four years, marking the start of an ambitious seven-to-eight-year development plan aimed at revolutionizing steel production capacity in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.
China's Stock Market Revival Strategy: Boosting Investments
China Boosts Stock Market with Bold Investment Strategy
Prayagraj to Debut Super Speciality Hospital, UP Govt to Bolster Development with Rs 100 Crore Investment
India's Private Investment Surge: Highest in Eight Years