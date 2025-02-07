JSW Group's Mammoth Steel Investment in Maharashtra

In a landmark development, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal declared an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore for a new 25 million tonne steel plant in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. This announcement was made at the 'Advantage Vidarbha' conclave in Nagpur, attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The proposed plant is set to become the largest steel-making facility in the world, distinguished for its aesthetic appeal and environmental sustainability. The project underscores JSW's commitment to pioneering eco-friendly industrial practices.

According to Jindal, the company will roll out the first phase of the plant within four years, marking the start of an ambitious seven-to-eight-year development plan aimed at revolutionizing steel production capacity in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)