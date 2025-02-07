Left Menu

JK Lakshmi Cement Announces Expansion Plans Amidst Robust Outlook

JK Lakshmi Cement announced its third-quarter financial results and future expansion plans aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The company plans major projects focusing on sustainability and increased capacity, valuing at Rs.2500 crore. Despite lower sales in core markets, the outlook remains optimistic due to infrastructure initiatives.

JKLC Posted Net Profit of Rs. 59.64 Crores in October-December 2024. Image Credit: ANI
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., a key player in India's cement industry, has unveiled its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The flagship company of the JK Organization is implementing a composite scheme of arrangement, including the merger of several subsidiaries, pending regulatory approvals.

Amidst its ongoing sustainability efforts, JK Lakshmi Cement is significantly increasing its total substitution rate at its Sirohi plant. The company's power mix for the quarter included 48% renewable energy. Furthermore, an ambitious Rs.2500 crore expansion project is outlined to boost cement grinding and clinker capacity across various units.

Despite encountering reduced sales realization in primary markets, the cement giant remains bullish about the future. The Indian government's focus on infrastructure development presents a positive outlook. In commemoration of excellence, JK Lakshmi Cement won numerous awards across areas such as CSR and energy efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

