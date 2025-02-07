Akzo Nobel India Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Costs
Akzo Nobel India Ltd reported a 4.56% decrease in consolidated net profit for Q3 FY25, citing increased raw material costs. The company's revenue from operations rose by 1.72%, reaching Rs 1,050.5 crore. Managing Director Rajiv Rajgopal highlighted strategic cost management to sustain profitability amid challenging market conditions.
- Country:
- India
Akzo Nobel India Ltd, a leading paints and coatings manufacturer, reported a 4.56% decline in net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025. The net profit dropped to Rs 108.6 crore, primarily due to increased raw material costs.
Despite the profit dip, the company's revenue from operations showed a modest rise of 1.72%, reaching Rs 1,050.5 crore. The total expenses also climbed by 2.32%, amounting to Rs 910.3 crore in the December quarter.
Managing Director Rajiv Rajgopal emphasized that the company's strategic cost management efforts effectively countered the impact of raw material inflation, ensuring profitability. The positive demand in infrastructure, power, mining, marine, and real estate sectors contributed to sustaining momentum in its business-to-business dealings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mankind Pharma's Revenue Growth Defies Profit Decline
JSW Steel Q3 net profit declines over 70 pc to Rs 719 cr from Rs 2,450 cr a year ago: Company filing.
Godrej Consumer Products Faces Profit Decline Amid Palm Oil Price Surge
IDFC First Bank Shares Dive Amid Profit Decline
Mangalam Worldwide Sees Significant 89% Net Profit Surge in Q3 FY25