Akzo Nobel India Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Costs

Akzo Nobel India Ltd, a leading paints and coatings manufacturer, reported a 4.56% decline in net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025. The net profit dropped to Rs 108.6 crore, primarily due to increased raw material costs.

Despite the profit dip, the company's revenue from operations showed a modest rise of 1.72%, reaching Rs 1,050.5 crore. The total expenses also climbed by 2.32%, amounting to Rs 910.3 crore in the December quarter.

Managing Director Rajiv Rajgopal emphasized that the company's strategic cost management efforts effectively countered the impact of raw material inflation, ensuring profitability. The positive demand in infrastructure, power, mining, marine, and real estate sectors contributed to sustaining momentum in its business-to-business dealings.

