Tragic Blaze on Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express: One Dead

A tragic incident unfolded on the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express when a sudden fire engulfed two train compartments near Yalamanchili. The blaze resulted in the death of Chandrasekhar Sundaram, as confirmed by authorities.

According to a senior police official, the fire was reported at 12:45 am. At the time of the fire, 82 passengers occupied one of the affected coaches and 76 were in the other. The official confirmed the discovery of Sundaram's body in coach B1.

The two stricken compartments were detached to prevent further damage as the train continued its journey to Ernakulam. Meanwhile, forensic teams have been deployed to determine the cause of the fire as passengers from the damaged sections were redirected to their destinations.

