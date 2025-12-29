Left Menu

Tragic Blaze on Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express: One Dead

A fire on the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express near Yalamanchili claimed the life of Chandrasekhar Sundaram. Two train coaches caught fire with a total of 158 passengers on board. The affected coaches were detached, and the remaining train continued. Forensic teams are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 29-12-2025 06:55 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 06:55 IST
Tragic Blaze on Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express: One Dead
fire
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express when a sudden fire engulfed two train compartments near Yalamanchili. The blaze resulted in the death of Chandrasekhar Sundaram, as confirmed by authorities.

According to a senior police official, the fire was reported at 12:45 am. At the time of the fire, 82 passengers occupied one of the affected coaches and 76 were in the other. The official confirmed the discovery of Sundaram's body in coach B1.

The two stricken compartments were detached to prevent further damage as the train continued its journey to Ernakulam. Meanwhile, forensic teams have been deployed to determine the cause of the fire as passengers from the damaged sections were redirected to their destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: China's Military Drills Signal Strong Warning Over Taiwan

Tensions Rise: China's Military Drills Signal Strong Warning Over Taiwan

 Global
2
Tragic Train Derailment in Oaxaca: A Setback for Mexico’s Strategic Rail Corridor

Tragic Train Derailment in Oaxaca: A Setback for Mexico’s Strategic Rail Cor...

 Global
3
Usman Khawaja: The Uncertain Future of Australia's Veteran Batsman

Usman Khawaja: The Uncertain Future of Australia's Veteran Batsman

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate as China Conducts Military Drills Near Taiwan

Tensions Escalate as China Conducts Military Drills Near Taiwan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025