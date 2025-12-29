Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Cruise Missile Triumph: North Korea's Show of Strength and Progress

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a strategic cruise missile launch, demonstrating military and economic advancements. This event precedes a major party congress in 2026. Kim expressed satisfaction with the missile test, underscoring North Korea's commitment to expanding its nuclear capabilities amidst ongoing security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 06:37 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 06:37 IST
Kim Jong Un's Cruise Missile Triumph: North Korea's Show of Strength and Progress
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen the successful launch of long-range strategic cruise missiles, demonstrating Pyongyang's military prowess and economic achievements. The state-run KCNA announced the event, part of Kim's active itinerary as he highlights North Korea's progress ahead of a significant party congress planned for 2026.

Kim expressed his satisfaction as the missiles flew over the sea west of the Korean Peninsula, hitting their designated targets. Emphasizing the necessity of rigorously testing the nation's nuclear deterrent, Kim highlighted the ongoing security threats facing the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Further military tests, including the first launch of a nuclear-powered submarine, are anticipated. Concurrently, Kim attended several facility inaugurations, including a paper mill and various factories, as North Korea strives to fulfill its current five-year development plan before the next Workers' Party Congress.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: China's Military Drills Signal Strong Warning Over Taiwan

Tensions Rise: China's Military Drills Signal Strong Warning Over Taiwan

 Global
2
Tragic Train Derailment in Oaxaca: A Setback for Mexico’s Strategic Rail Corridor

Tragic Train Derailment in Oaxaca: A Setback for Mexico’s Strategic Rail Cor...

 Global
3
Usman Khawaja: The Uncertain Future of Australia's Veteran Batsman

Usman Khawaja: The Uncertain Future of Australia's Veteran Batsman

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate as China Conducts Military Drills Near Taiwan

Tensions Escalate as China Conducts Military Drills Near Taiwan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025