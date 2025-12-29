Kim Jong Un's Cruise Missile Triumph: North Korea's Show of Strength and Progress

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen the successful launch of long-range strategic cruise missiles, demonstrating Pyongyang's military prowess and economic achievements. The state-run KCNA announced the event, part of Kim's active itinerary as he highlights North Korea's progress ahead of a significant party congress planned for 2026.

Kim expressed his satisfaction as the missiles flew over the sea west of the Korean Peninsula, hitting their designated targets. Emphasizing the necessity of rigorously testing the nation's nuclear deterrent, Kim highlighted the ongoing security threats facing the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Further military tests, including the first launch of a nuclear-powered submarine, are anticipated. Concurrently, Kim attended several facility inaugurations, including a paper mill and various factories, as North Korea strives to fulfill its current five-year development plan before the next Workers' Party Congress.