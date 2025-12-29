Tensions Rise: China's Military Drills Signal Strong Warning Over Taiwan

In a bold military maneuver, China's armed forces announced on Monday the deployment of air, navy, and rocket units for joint exercises around Taiwan. The operations serve as a stark message against what Beijing terms separatist forces and external interference meant to destabilize regional sovereignty.

These drills were launched in response to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's statement, which hinted at Japanese military involvement if China were to take action against Taiwan. China's military statement, while omitting direct reference to Japan, echoed a firm stance on guarding national interests.

Taiwan has been self-governing since 1949 after its separation from mainland China in the wake of the civil war. Despite its autonomous operations and government, China has maintained its claim over the island as part of its sovereign territory, heightening tensions amid growing international focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)