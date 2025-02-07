South Africa's New Digital Visa Reform Boosts India Ties

South Africa has unveiled plans to revolutionize its visa processing through digitalisation, steering towards increased tourism and commercial exchanges with India and China. President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his State of the Nation Address, highlighted the introduction of an Electronic Travel Authorisation system.

Ramaphosa's reform is designed to expedite visa procedures, incorporating artificial intelligence to minimize corruption and swiftly clear backlogs, demonstrating South Africa's openness for business and tourism. Indian businesses and travelers have faced cumbersome visa delays, prompting threats of diminished investment.

With a looming surge in direct flight considerations, stakeholders like Ashish Sharma of 24 By 7 Travel express optimism in resolving travel challenges and bolstering South African tourism. The country's natural allure and cultural affinities with India stand to gain from these transformative changes.

