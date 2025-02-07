Left Menu

South Africa's New Digital Visa Reform Boosts India Ties

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the digitalisation of South Africa's visa system to attract tourism and business from India and China. The reform aims to ease visa applications, reduce corruption, and boost tourism and investment opportunities, especially with Indian companies showing strong interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:30 IST
South Africa's New Digital Visa Reform Boosts India Ties
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa has unveiled plans to revolutionize its visa processing through digitalisation, steering towards increased tourism and commercial exchanges with India and China. President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his State of the Nation Address, highlighted the introduction of an Electronic Travel Authorisation system.

Ramaphosa's reform is designed to expedite visa procedures, incorporating artificial intelligence to minimize corruption and swiftly clear backlogs, demonstrating South Africa's openness for business and tourism. Indian businesses and travelers have faced cumbersome visa delays, prompting threats of diminished investment.

With a looming surge in direct flight considerations, stakeholders like Ashish Sharma of 24 By 7 Travel express optimism in resolving travel challenges and bolstering South African tourism. The country's natural allure and cultural affinities with India stand to gain from these transformative changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025