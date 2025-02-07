UK Stocks Waver Amid Economic Challenges and Rate Hopes

UK stocks tumbled on Friday, with the FTSE 100 slipping 0.2% from its record high amidst a recovering pound and investor caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report.

Legal & General's shares surged by 5.4% following the company's announcement of the sale of its U.S. protection business to Meiji Yasuda for $2.3 billion, which also saw the Japanese firm acquiring a 5% stake in L&G.

The Bank of England's revised forecasts highlight lingering economic concerns, with expectations of further rate cuts this year to cope with stubborn inflation, forecasted to nearly double the target of 2%.

