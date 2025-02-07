Left Menu

Bajaj Allianz Launches Pioneer Women's Health Insurance HERizon Care

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance introduces HERizon Care, a pioneering health insurance policy catering to women's comprehensive healthcare needs. Offering dual covers - Vita Shield for critical illnesses and Cradle Care for reproductive health, the plan includes infertility treatments, adoption expenses, and more, ensuring financial security across women's life stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:14 IST
Bajaj Allianz Launches Pioneer Women's Health Insurance HERizon Care
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Unveils 'HERizon Care', India's First Comprehensive Health Insurance Plan Designed Exclusively for Women. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has unveiled HERizon Care, an innovative health insurance product specifically designed to meet the holistic healthcare needs of women in India. This groundbreaking policy, the first of its kind, combines multiple specialized covers under one plan, addressing critical illnesses, maternal and reproductive health, wellness, and more.

HERizon Care introduces two main covers: Vita Shield and Cradle Care. Vita Shield offers protection against 34 critical illnesses, enhancing policyholders' coverage with options like Child Education and Loss of Job extensions. The plan also includes vital access to wellness resources, promoting overall well-being through diet consultations, emotional programs, and preventive check-ups.

Cradle Care focuses on women's reproductive health, covering surrogate mothers and oocyte donors' medical expenses. Optional covers support family planning and assisted reproductive technologies, alongside legal and prophylactic surgery coverages. HERizon Care represents a significant leap in inclusive insurance solutions, ensuring no woman feels alone in her health journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025