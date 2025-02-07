Bajaj Allianz Launches Pioneer Women's Health Insurance HERizon Care

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has unveiled HERizon Care, an innovative health insurance product specifically designed to meet the holistic healthcare needs of women in India. This groundbreaking policy, the first of its kind, combines multiple specialized covers under one plan, addressing critical illnesses, maternal and reproductive health, wellness, and more.

HERizon Care introduces two main covers: Vita Shield and Cradle Care. Vita Shield offers protection against 34 critical illnesses, enhancing policyholders' coverage with options like Child Education and Loss of Job extensions. The plan also includes vital access to wellness resources, promoting overall well-being through diet consultations, emotional programs, and preventive check-ups.

Cradle Care focuses on women's reproductive health, covering surrogate mothers and oocyte donors' medical expenses. Optional covers support family planning and assisted reproductive technologies, alongside legal and prophylactic surgery coverages. HERizon Care represents a significant leap in inclusive insurance solutions, ensuring no woman feels alone in her health journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)