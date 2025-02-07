Jindal Nuclear Pioneers India's Green Energy Transition with Ambitious Nuclear Plan
Jindal Nuclear Power Private Limited, under the Naveen Jindal Group, announced plans to contribute 18GWe to India's nuclear capacity, aligning with the government's 2047 target of 100GWe. As the first private sector interest, Jindal's initiative promises sustainable growth, CO2 reduction, and job creation with advanced nuclear technology.
In a groundbreaking move, Jindal Nuclear Power Private Limited, a part of the Naveen Jindal Group, has unveiled a strategic plan to contribute a substantial 18GWe to India's nuclear power capacity. This announcement aligns with India's ambitious Union Budget 2025 target, which envisions a 100GWe nuclear power capacity by 2047.
This venture marks a pioneering effort by Jindal Nuclear, making it the first entity in the private sector to delve into nuclear power. The company plans to construct, own, and operate advanced nuclear power stations, ensuring top-tier safety, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability. Mr. SK Sharma, Senior Advisor at Jindal Nuclear and former NPCIL Chairman, emphasized the private sector's crucial role in reaching the 100GWe goal.
Over two decades, Jindal Nuclear's 18GW program will utilize a blend of cutting-edge technologies, such as Bharat Small Reactors, Small Modular Reactors, and Gen-IV Reactors. Beyond energy, the initiative promises job creation and socio-economic benefits through investments in community development, aligning with India's goal for a sustainable future.
