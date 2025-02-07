Ola Electric Faces Financial Setback Amid Competitive Market

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd's shares experienced a near 3% decline on Friday after the company reported a substantial net loss increase to Rs 564 crore for the December quarter.

On the BSE, the stock closed at Rs 70.02 per share, reflecting a 2.56% decrease, with intra-day lows reaching 4.88% down to Rs 68.35. Likewise, on the NSE, shares fell by 2.42% to settle at Rs 70.10.

The widening net loss is attributed to enhanced competition and a Rs 110 crore one-off cost to correct service issues. Despite a good October spurred by festival sales, revenue fell to Rs 1,045 crore. However, Ola Electric plans to leverage technology and network expansion to improve future performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)