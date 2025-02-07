Global Markets on Edge as U.S. Jobs Data Looms

Global stock markets held steady on Friday as investors awaited crucial U.S. payroll data. Cautious optimism prevailed, driven by hopes of avoiding an intensified trade war, amidst the yen's rise on prospects of Japan's rate hikes.

The week saw heightened volatility as President Trump initiated a trade war, applying tariffs to Chinese imports while extending a tariff reprieve for Mexico and Canada. Markets now keenly anticipate the U.S. jobs report, with expectations of 170,000 new nonfarm payrolls last month, influenced by adverse weather conditions.

Currency strategist Derek Halpenny noted the jobs data's potential to influence Federal Reserve rate expectations. European stocks have outperformed Wall Street, and tech stocks in Asia gained momentum, buoyed by interest from Chinese investors. Meanwhile, China's tempered response to U.S. tariffs offers room for negotiation and market optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)