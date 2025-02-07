No New Regs: India's Lab-Grown Diamond Industry Shines

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphatically ruled out further regulations for India's thriving lab-grown diamond industry on Friday, asserting its progress within an existing self-regulatory framework.

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Goyal emphasized that the Kimberley Process Certification remains a trusted method for natural diamond traceability globally, with distinct certifications utilized for lab-grown varieties.

He revealed that India is investing in technological advancements for lab-grown diamonds, including a significant research project at IIT Madras, and announced plans for a new gem and jewellery center in Mumbai, slated to exceed the size of the Surat facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)