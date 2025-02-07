India's First Hydrogen Train: Pioneering Green Rail Travel

Indian Railways is charting new territory with the development of the nation's first hydrogen train. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that this ambitious state-of-the-art project will feature one of the world's longest and most powerful hydrogen trains.

The project involves retrofitting a diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) rake with hydrogen fuel cells, as per specifications set by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). This effort highlights the indigenous development capabilities of the Indian rail sector.

Comprehensive on-ground infrastructure, including a hydrogen production-storage-dispensation facility, will accompany the train. This underscores Indian Railways' dedication to advancing alternative energy solutions, marking a significant stride toward a cleaner, greener transportation future.

(With inputs from agencies.)