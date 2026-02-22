Left Menu

Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

Russia launched a fresh wave of attacks targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, using strike drones, ballistic, and cruise missiles. The attacks impacted key regions including Kyiv, Odesa, and central Ukraine, leading to civilian casualties and damage to energy systems. Despite attempts at mediation, tensions remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:22 IST
Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure
Russia has intensified its assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, deploying an array of strike drones, ballistic and cruise missiles that devastated facilities across the nation, according to Ukraine's military and local officials.

The strikes, occurring overnight, concentrated on Kyiv, the capital region, the Black Sea port of Odesa, and central Ukraine, targeting energy systems and causing significant damage to residential buildings and railway infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks, highlighting Russia's continued military focus and urging international sanctions to stop the aggression. Meanwhile, U.S.-brokered peace efforts remain stalled, with no resolution in sight.

