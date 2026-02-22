Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

Russia has intensified its assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, deploying an array of strike drones, ballistic and cruise missiles that devastated facilities across the nation, according to Ukraine's military and local officials.

The strikes, occurring overnight, concentrated on Kyiv, the capital region, the Black Sea port of Odesa, and central Ukraine, targeting energy systems and causing significant damage to residential buildings and railway infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks, highlighting Russia's continued military focus and urging international sanctions to stop the aggression. Meanwhile, U.S.-brokered peace efforts remain stalled, with no resolution in sight.

(With inputs from agencies.)