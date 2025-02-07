Arjun Kandhari Honored with Dual Awards for Leadership and CSR Excellence

Arjun Kandhari was honored with the Youth Excellence in Leadership and CSR award by the Governor of Maharashtra, Honorable C. P. Radhakrishnan, marking a significant achievement in his career.

Kandhari's accolades were further boosted by the Udyog Ratna award from the Maharashtra ministry, recognizing his vital role in the state's industrial and economic development. Expressing gratitude, Kandhari vowed to persist in efforts towards Maharashtra's growth.

These recognitions underscore his unwavering commitment to societal betterment. As a dedicated citizen, Kandhari's leadership in CSR and industrial progress sets a benchmark for future leaders. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: This press release is provided by VMPL. ANI holds no responsibility for its content.)

