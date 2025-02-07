Left Menu

Vande Bharat Surge: Chennai's Coach Factory Leads the Way

Over the past three years, Chennai's Integral Coach Factory has produced 640 Vande Bharat coaches. The Railways Ministry announced that another 320 will be made by RCF Kapurthala. Overall, RCF Kapurthala has also manufactured 5,414 coaches over the same period.

The Railways Ministry has announced that Chennai's Integral Coach Factory has produced an impressive 640 Vande Bharat coaches over the past three years. This significant development was disclosed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a recent statement to the Rajya Sabha.

In addition to Chennai's efforts, the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala has been tasked with producing an additional 320 Vande Bharat coaches, as revealed in a statement by Minister Vaishnaw. This marks a concerted effort by Indian Railways to boost its fleet of modern coaches.

Addressing queries in the Rajya Sabha, Minister Vaishnaw further detailed that the RCF Kapurthala has not only been instrumental in the Vande Bharat initiative but has also manufactured a total of 5,414 coaches over the past three years, highlighting the factory's extensive production capabilities.

