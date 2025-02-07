Wall Street Awaits Fed's Move Amid Mixed Jobs Data

Wall Street is bracing for a subdued opening as investors speculate on the Federal Reserve's response to the latest U.S. employment figures. The economy added 143,000 jobs in January—short of the 170,000 projection—reducing unemployment to 4%, slightly better than expected. Average earnings also rose 0.5%.

While the revised December job figures showed an increase, investor confidence remains tentative. "It's not a negative outcome, but it doesn't signal a strong buy either," noted Baird's investment strategist Ross Mayfield. Traders are betting on a rate cut in June, given current economic conditions.

Market movements were varied; Amazon saw a premarket decline due to AWS concerns, while giants like Pinterest soared. Economic sentiment ahead of Federal Reserve actions remains cautiously optimistic but awaits further data for definitive directions.

