Left Menu

Sharp Profit Decline for Shipping Corporation of India: Q3 Insights

The Shipping Corporation of India reported a significant 43.78% decrease in net profit, amounting to Rs 75.52 crore for Q3 of 2024. In the same period last year, the profit was Rs 134.35 crore. Total expenses increased, while revenue slightly decreased to Rs 1,350.13 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:48 IST
Sharp Profit Decline for Shipping Corporation of India: Q3 Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), a state-owned entity, has announced a substantial decline in net profits by 43.78% for the third quarter ending December 2024. The net profit now stands at Rs 75.52 crore compared to Rs 134.35 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's total income from operations during Q3 decreased marginally to Rs 1,350.13 crore, down from Rs 1,363.02 crore in the previous year. Meanwhile, SCI's overall expenses rose to Rs 1,277.31 crore from Rs 1,214.56 crore.

Being the largest shipping company in India, SCI operates under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The financial results highlight mounting challenges within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025