Omar Abdullah's Inclusive Approach to Jammu & Kashmir's Budget

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah engaged with key stakeholders from industry, tourism, and education in a series of pre-budget consultations. The discussions aim to incorporate their concerns into the Union territory's forthcoming budget and policies, highlighting plans for tourism, trade, and infrastructure improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:05 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted an important meeting on Friday with stakeholders from the industry, tourism, and education sectors. This initiative aims to ensure their concerns are addressed in the region's upcoming budget and policy framework.

This meeting marks the third pre-budget consultation led by the chief minister in recent days. Abdullah has facilitated extensive discussions both in person and online with representatives from various districts' legislative assemblies on Wednesday and Thursday.

Through these consultations, the chief minister is committed to ensuring that the input from the public's representatives is reflected in the future budget, focusing on areas like tourism development, trade enhancements, and sports infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

