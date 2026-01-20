Left Menu

Pakistan’s Defence Industry Booms Amid Global Interest

Pakistan's defence manufacturing sector is on the rise, driven by the 'combat tested' reputation of its military equipment following a conflict with India. The nation is negotiating arms deals with multiple countries, attracting buyers, notably from Muslim-majority nations, for its cost-effective military solutions.

Pakistan's defence industry is witnessing unprecedented interest as its military equipment gains international credibility. Following a conflict with India, several nations are showing interest in purchasing Pakistan's 'combat-tested' jets, drones, and weaponry.

Islamabad is currently in dialogue with up to 13 countries, of which negotiations with six to eight nations have progressed significantly. Among these, deals involving the JF-17 jets, developed in collaboration with China, are of particular interest, due to their affordability compared to Western counterparts.

Experts suggest these developments form part of a broader shift as countries seek new supply chains amid geopolitical tensions. However, successful deal closures remain uncertain due to international political pressures and sectoral capacity constraints.

