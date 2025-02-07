Tragic Mid-Air Emergency: Malaysian Woman Passes Away on Flight
A 41-year-old Malaysian woman died of chest pain during a flight from Muscat to Kuala Lumpur, prompting an emergency landing. Despite prompt medical attention, she was declared dead upon examination. Her husband, accompanying her, is set to return to Malaysia with her remains.
- Country:
- India
A somber turn of events unfolded mid-air as a 41-year-old Malaysian air passenger tragically died aboard a flight from Muscat to Kuala Lumpur after suffering from chest pain. Despite the pilots arranging an emergency landing to address the medical concern, the woman's life could not be saved.
The flight, travelling over the airspace near the city, made a prompt unscheduled landing to ensure medical assistance was immediately available. Upon landing around 2 pm, a medical team attended to the passenger, but unfortunately declared her dead.
Accompanied by her husband, the deceased was part of a group of pilgrims. Authorities transferred her body to a government hospital, while the flight, carrying 214 passengers, continued its journey to Kuala Lumpur around 4.30 pm.
(With inputs from agencies.)