Left Menu

Temporary Leadership at MSRTC Amid Leadership Transition

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that Sanjay Sethi's appointment as the MSRTC chairman is temporary until a public representative takes over. The MSRTC, facing challenges such as financial losses and declining ridership, has temporarily increased fares. Sarnaik also focused on infrastructure development in Thane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:05 IST
Temporary Leadership at MSRTC Amid Leadership Transition
Sanjay Sethi
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has clarified that the appointment of IAS officer Sanjay Sethi as the chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is merely a temporary measure. Sethi's appointment, replacing the former chairman and Shiv Sena legislator Bharat Gogawale, is a stopgap until a new political representative is appointed.

Sarnaik emphasized that, despite Sethi's interim role, all major decisions for MSRTC would be overseen by the transport ministry. The MSRTC is grappling with substantial challenges, such as financial losses, an aging fleet, and reduced ridership. The organization recently implemented a 14.95% fare hike to mitigate ongoing financial losses.

In other developments, Sarnaik chaired a meeting to fast-track infrastructure projects in Thane. The discussions focused on the Gaimukh to Dahisar Metro projects and alleviating traffic on Ghodbunder Road. Coordination between the Thane Municipal Corporation and other departments was deemed crucial for the successful execution of these projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025