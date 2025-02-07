Temporary Leadership at MSRTC Amid Leadership Transition
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that Sanjay Sethi's appointment as the MSRTC chairman is temporary until a public representative takes over. The MSRTC, facing challenges such as financial losses and declining ridership, has temporarily increased fares. Sarnaik also focused on infrastructure development in Thane.
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has clarified that the appointment of IAS officer Sanjay Sethi as the chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is merely a temporary measure. Sethi's appointment, replacing the former chairman and Shiv Sena legislator Bharat Gogawale, is a stopgap until a new political representative is appointed.
Sarnaik emphasized that, despite Sethi's interim role, all major decisions for MSRTC would be overseen by the transport ministry. The MSRTC is grappling with substantial challenges, such as financial losses, an aging fleet, and reduced ridership. The organization recently implemented a 14.95% fare hike to mitigate ongoing financial losses.
In other developments, Sarnaik chaired a meeting to fast-track infrastructure projects in Thane. The discussions focused on the Gaimukh to Dahisar Metro projects and alleviating traffic on Ghodbunder Road. Coordination between the Thane Municipal Corporation and other departments was deemed crucial for the successful execution of these projects.
