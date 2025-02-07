Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Odisha

A tragic incident occurred in Odisha's Rayagada district, claiming the lives of a couple when a brick-laden tractor-trolley overturned. Three others were left seriously injured.

The accident transpired as the vehicle, en route from Gulamunda Paka to Gunupur, went out of control. Identified victims Chaitanya Sabar and his wife Mamita lost their lives.

The injured were promptly taken to Gunupur hospital, with one critically hurt individual later moved to Parlakhemundi for advanced treatment. Six occupants, including the driver, were on the tractor-trolley, all daily wage laborers from Ompera village. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)