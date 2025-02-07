Left Menu

Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Odisha

A tragic accident in Odisha's Rayagada district took the lives of a couple and left three others injured. The brick-laden tractor-trolley overturned when the driver lost control, causing fatalities and severe injuries. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput(Odisha) | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Odisha's Rayagada district, claiming the lives of a couple when a brick-laden tractor-trolley overturned. Three others were left seriously injured.

The accident transpired as the vehicle, en route from Gulamunda Paka to Gunupur, went out of control. Identified victims Chaitanya Sabar and his wife Mamita lost their lives.

The injured were promptly taken to Gunupur hospital, with one critically hurt individual later moved to Parlakhemundi for advanced treatment. Six occupants, including the driver, were on the tractor-trolley, all daily wage laborers from Ompera village. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

