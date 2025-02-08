Left Menu

Hundreds of passengers safely evacuated when fire engulfs commuter train in Philadelphia

Federal officials will investigate a commuter train fire in Philadelphia this week in which more than 300 passengers were safely evacuated.The National Transportation Safety Board announced Friday that it will look into the blaze, which was reported about 6 pm Thursday on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train on the WilmingtonNewark Line.

PTI | Philadelphia | Updated: 08-02-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 00:54 IST
Hundreds of passengers safely evacuated when fire engulfs commuter train in Philadelphia
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal officials will investigate a commuter train fire in Philadelphia this week in which more than 300 passengers were safely evacuated.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Friday that it will look into the blaze, which was reported about 6 pm Thursday on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train on the Wilmington/Newark Line. The fire apparently started under the first car of the six-car train and flames soon engulfed that car as SEPTA crews quickly got all the passengers to safety, the agency said.

The roughly 325 passengers aboard the train were later transferred onto shuttle buses that took them to all the train's scheduled stops. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025