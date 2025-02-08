Left Menu

Tragedy in the Bering Sea: Fatal Plane Crash in Alaska

A small plane crashed atop frozen sea ice near Nome, Alaska, killing all 10 people aboard. The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan experienced a rapid loss in altitude as it traveled to Nome. Harsh winter conditions delayed recovery efforts. The incident joins recent air safety scrutiny in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 09:10 IST
In a tragic development, the U.S. Coast Guard discovered the remains of a small plane atop the frozen sea ice near Nome, Alaska. The crash, which occurred after the aircraft rapidly lost altitude, resulted in the deaths of all 10 people on board.

Efforts to recover the bodies have been hampered by harsh winter weather, officials said. The victims include a pilot and nine adult passengers. The aircraft, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, was on a routine flight from Unalakleet to Nome when it vanished from radar.

This accident comes amid increasing concerns about air safety in the United States, with recent deadly incidents sparking investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board. As authorities delve into the cause of this latest tragedy, families of the victims have been notified, though names have not yet been released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

