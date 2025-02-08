Tragedy in the Bering Sea: Fatal Plane Crash in Alaska
A small plane crashed atop frozen sea ice near Nome, Alaska, killing all 10 people aboard. The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan experienced a rapid loss in altitude as it traveled to Nome. Harsh winter conditions delayed recovery efforts. The incident joins recent air safety scrutiny in the U.S.
In a tragic development, the U.S. Coast Guard discovered the remains of a small plane atop the frozen sea ice near Nome, Alaska. The crash, which occurred after the aircraft rapidly lost altitude, resulted in the deaths of all 10 people on board.
Efforts to recover the bodies have been hampered by harsh winter weather, officials said. The victims include a pilot and nine adult passengers. The aircraft, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, was on a routine flight from Unalakleet to Nome when it vanished from radar.
This accident comes amid increasing concerns about air safety in the United States, with recent deadly incidents sparking investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board. As authorities delve into the cause of this latest tragedy, families of the victims have been notified, though names have not yet been released.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alaska
- plane crash
- Norton Sound
- Bering Sea
- Coast Guard
- Cessna 208B
- Nome
- air safety
- Bering Air
- NTSB
ALSO READ
Tensions Flare in the South China Sea: Chinese Coast Guard Intercepts Philippine Vessels
India's Space and Genome Advancements Highlighted by President Murmu
Prestigious Medals Honor Indian Coast Guard Heroes
Indian Coast Guard Nabs Unregistered Fishing Boat Off Vizhinjam Coast
Rising Multiple Birth Rates: A Global Phenomenon Amid Declining Births