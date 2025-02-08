Akums' Strategic Expansion: 12% EBITDA Boost and New European Contract

New Delhi, India – Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has revealed a 12% annual increase in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The results underscore the robustness of the company's core Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) segment.

In Q3, Akums saw a 15% year-over-year rise in adjusted profit after tax (PAT), attributed to a refined product mix and improved profitability within the CDMO scope. Notably, the company achieved a reduction in API EBITDA losses, although cephalosporin API prices remain low. The branded formulation business thrived in both domestic and international markets.

Managing Director Sanjeev Jain highlighted Q3 as pivotal, marked by securing a EUR 200 million contract for manufacturing and supplying products to Europe. This milestone cements Akums' aim to expand its European market presence. Co-Managing Director Sandeep Jain noted a positive uptick in Q3 volumes and the strategic in-licensing of novel dermatological and metabolic products to boost future growth.

