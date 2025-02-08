Left Menu

CSIR Unveils Advanced Security Booth Technology for MSME Enhancement

The '100 days, 100 technologies' initiative by CSIR aims to empower MSMEs by transferring advanced technologies. The CSIR-SERC has successfully introduced a high-velocity, multi-hit resistant security booth to Sehgal Doors, enhancing national security standards with NIJ level-III protection, versatility, and easy assembly and disassembly.

CSIR-SERC Transfers Technology to a member of Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB). Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi, [India], February 8: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has launched the '100 days, 100 technologies' program focused on boosting the competitive edge of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through advanced technology transfers. This initiative aims to reinforce local industries with cutting-edge solutions.

In a significant development, the CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre (SERC) has transferred the technology for a high-velocity multi-hit resistant movable protective booth to Sehgal Doors. Known for their fireproof and security doors, Sehgal Doors will now enhance their offerings with this new innovation. The agreement, signed by CSIR-SERC Director Dr. N. Anandavalli and Neeraj Sehgal of Sehgal Doors, marks a major milestone in security innovation.

The advanced security booth, developed at CSIR-SERC, Chennai, features steel fiber-reinforced cementitious composite panels designed for modularity and NIJ level-III protection against multiple 7.62 AP projectile impacts. Notable for its easy assembly, repair, and aesthetic flexibility, the booth is poised to elevate security standards across diverse national facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

