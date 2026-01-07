Global Allies Unite to Guarantee Ukraine's Security Amid Continued Russian Tensions

In a decisive meeting in Paris, leading nations, including the United States, pledged robust security guarantees for Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia. The summit underscored a crucial solidarity between Western allies, emphasizing legally binding commitments to protect Ukraine from potential future aggressions.

The meeting was attended by significant figures, including U.S envoys Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and top military officials. Their presence reinforced a firm stance against any future Russian attacks on Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged the support as a vital step towards lasting peace.

While the U.S. clarified that its involvement would not include troop deployment, the European allies committed to a multinational force to aid Ukraine's military recovery and deterrence efforts post-ceasefire. The presence of high-ranking officials and their assertive statements symbolize international resolve in safeguarding Ukraine's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)