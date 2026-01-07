Left Menu

Forest's Crucial Victory: A Blow to West Ham’s Survival Hopes

Nottingham Forest won against West Ham United, alleviating their relegation fears with a 2-1 victory. Morgan Gibbs-White scored a late penalty, keeping Forest seven points clear of the drop zone while keeping West Ham in trouble. The win puts pressure on West Ham's manager, Nuno Espirito Santo.

Updated: 07-01-2026 04:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 04:37 IST
Nottingham Forest moved further away from relegation danger, securing a valuable 2-1 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Tuesday. Morgan Gibbs-White slotted in a late penalty, leaving West Ham struggling in their battle for Premier League survival.

The matchup, seen as a crucial encounter between 17th and 18th placed teams, initially favored West Ham following a Murillo own goal. However, West Ham's hopes dissolved as Nicolas Dominguez equalized for Forest in the second half, and a Gibbs-White penalty sealed West Ham's fate.

Post-match, West Ham finds themselves steeped in crisis with just 14 points from 21 games, raising doubts over the tenure of their manager, Nuno Espirito Santo. Forest's win, however, showcases their resolve to fight till the end, moving them a safe distance from the relegation zone.

