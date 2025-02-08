Left Menu

Karnataka Unveils Bold Vision at GIM-2025 for Industrial Prowess

Karnataka is set to host the Global Investors Meet 2025, taking strides to bolster its industrial ambitions. With an array of high-profile stakeholders and innovative projects, the event aims to establish Karnataka as a leading hub for global investment and innovation, recognizing trailblazers in industry and promoting substantial economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:48 IST
Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru is preparing to host the Invest Karnataka 2025 - Global Investors Meet, an event designed to enhance the state's industrial landscape. State Industries Minister MB Patil has introduced initiatives to cement Karnataka's position as a global center for investment and innovation.

During a press conference, details of key projects and expectations for the summit were outlined. The event will commence with a ceremony led by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 11 at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, featuring prominent figures from government and industry.

The summit will see participation from Union Ministers and industrial leaders, including Anand Mahindra and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, discussing Karnataka's industrial roadmap. New awards will honor industries excelling in various sectors. The government plans large-scale industrial park projects to boost regional economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

