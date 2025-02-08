Left Menu

Karnataka's Global Investors Meet 2025: A Vision for Economic Transformation

Karnataka's Global Investors Meet 2025 is set to bring Rs 10 lakh crore in investments, featuring sector-specific parks and a revamped Single Window System. High-profile attendees will witness the unveiling of the new Industrial Policy and the recognition of pioneering industries. The event highlights Karnataka's role as an investment hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka is gearing up for a significant economic milestone with the Global Investors Meet 2025, inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 11. This summit aims to attract investments amounting to Rs 10 lakh crore across key sectors, unveiling new industrial parks and showcasing Karnataka's strategic positioning as an innovation hub.

The event will be attended by influential figures including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi, who will introduce the revamped Single Window System. The unveiling of the state's new Industrial Policy 2025-30 is anticipated to set a transformative trajectory for Karnataka's industrial landscape.

Sector-specific parks such as Pharma, Solar, and Drone will be established to bolster growth. The summit will culminate with the Invest Karnataka Awards, acknowledging pioneering industries and small enterprises, marking Karnataka's economic aspirations on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

