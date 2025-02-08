Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Southern Mexico

More than thirty-six people lost their lives in a tragic bus accident in southern Mexico, as reported by local media on Saturday. The fatal crash involved a bus traveling between Cancun and Tabasco.

Ovidio Peralta, the mayor of Comalcalco in Tabasco, extended his condolences via a statement and assured cooperation with federal and state authorities in their response efforts. The ill-fated bus, operated by Tours Acosta, had 44 passengers onboard, according to a shared roster.

Tours Acosta expressed deep sorrow over the incident on social media, affirming their collaboration with investigators to determine the cause. Despite the tragedy, the company assured that the bus adhered to speed regulations. Authorities have yet to provide further comments.

