Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Southern Mexico

A bus traveling between Cancun and Tabasco in southern Mexico crashed, resulting in the deaths of over three dozen people. Local authorities extended condolences to the families, and Tours Acosta, the bus operator, is cooperating with investigations to ascertain the cause of the accident. Speed compliance was maintained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 23:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

More than thirty-six people lost their lives in a tragic bus accident in southern Mexico, as reported by local media on Saturday. The fatal crash involved a bus traveling between Cancun and Tabasco.

Ovidio Peralta, the mayor of Comalcalco in Tabasco, extended his condolences via a statement and assured cooperation with federal and state authorities in their response efforts. The ill-fated bus, operated by Tours Acosta, had 44 passengers onboard, according to a shared roster.

Tours Acosta expressed deep sorrow over the incident on social media, affirming their collaboration with investigators to determine the cause. Despite the tragedy, the company assured that the bus adhered to speed regulations. Authorities have yet to provide further comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

