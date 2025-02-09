Tragedy Over the Bering Sea: Cessna Crash Claims 10 Lives

In a tragic incident over the Bering Sea, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan crashed on Thursday, resulting in the loss of all ten lives onboard. Authorities confirmed on Saturday that they had recovered and identified the bodies as the wreckage drifted on an ice floe.

The rescue efforts were under time constraints due to worsening weather conditions near Nome, Alaska, where slushy ice and high winds were anticipated. The recovery operation was a collaborative effort among the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Air Force, and other agencies.

This crash is part of a series of recent air safety incidents under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, highlighting the growing concern over aviation security in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)