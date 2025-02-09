Turbulent Times: Aviation Safety Under Scrutiny

Amid a series of aviation incidents, public concern over flight safety is mounting. Recent disasters, such as a midair collision near Washington and a fiery crash in Philadelphia, highlight the ongoing risks associated with air travel.

In addition to high-profile accidents, lesser-known incidents like a Japan Airlines plane brushing a stationary Delta jet and a United plane catching fire reveal an unsettling pattern. Stowaways and emergency exits opening during taxi add to anxieties.

While fatal crashes are rare, federal investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration seek preventive measures. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reassures the public about aviation's robust safety record.

