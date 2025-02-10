Tariff Tug-of-War: The Impact on Global Currencies
The U.S. dollar strengthened after President Trump announced a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, spurring concerns of a global trade war. The euro, Australian, New Zealand, and Canadian dollars weakened. Analysts are focused on tariffs' inflationary effects and upcoming U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve actions.
The U.S. dollar showed resilience on Monday following President Donald Trump's declaration of a new 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports. This move put pressure on the euro and commodity-reliant currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars, amidst mounting fears of a global trade war.
President Trump announced plans to implement reciprocal tariffs by mid-week, aligning with each country's tariff rates. This comes amid China's looming retaliatory duties on U.S. goods, reflecting continued tensions in international trade relations.
Attention will also shift to upcoming U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress, as tariffs could heighten inflationary pressures. Analysts note that such developments may prompt the Fed to maintain elevated interest rates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
