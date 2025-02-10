Tariffs Tension: Markets Bristle Under Trump's Trade War Threats

Asian markets found themselves teetering on Monday, sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of impending tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. This potential inflationary move has traders wary, posing constraints on future interest rate cuts.

Tensions flared further when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured a swift EU response if U.S. tariffs targeted European goods. Meanwhile, China is poised with retaliatory tariffs, leaving little hope for reconciliation between Beijing and Washington.

Analysts speculate Trump's tariffs could escalate a trade war, adversely impacting global markets. The U.S. might face increased inflation pressures, further hampering the Federal Reserve's flexibility in policy adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)