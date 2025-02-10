Left Menu

Tariffs Tension: Markets Bristle Under Trump's Trade War Threats

Asian markets waver as U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariffs on steel and aluminium loom. Germany and China ready to retaliate, sparking fears of a trade war. Trump's tariffs could increase U.S. inflation; uncertainty affects markets and economic policy discussions globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 07:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian markets found themselves teetering on Monday, sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of impending tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. This potential inflationary move has traders wary, posing constraints on future interest rate cuts.

Tensions flared further when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured a swift EU response if U.S. tariffs targeted European goods. Meanwhile, China is poised with retaliatory tariffs, leaving little hope for reconciliation between Beijing and Washington.

Analysts speculate Trump's tariffs could escalate a trade war, adversely impacting global markets. The U.S. might face increased inflation pressures, further hampering the Federal Reserve's flexibility in policy adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

