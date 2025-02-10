Foreign Investors Shape Indian Market Amid Challenges

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remain pivotal in the Indian stock market, holding approximately USD 800 billion in equities. BNP Paribas Exane's report highlights the concern of continued FII selling, despite India's reduced reliance due to strong domestic investments. Such selling poses potential risks to market stability.

Although FIIs have decreased their holdings from 20% during FY14-20 to 16% in 2024, domestic mutual funds have seen a rise in their investments, reaching a 10-year high. This shift underscores domestic players' growing influence, although foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) still hold considerable sway.

Challenges arise with increasing US bond yields, enhancing US asset appeal and diminishing the allure of emerging markets like India. Despite this, India has consistently seen FII net inflows over the past decade. Nonetheless, recent pressures from factors such as China's economic strategies and elevated US bond yields have strained Indian equities.

(With inputs from agencies.)