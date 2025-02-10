Kaushalya Logistics Expands Network with New Depots in Bihar

Kaushalya Logistics Limited, a key player in the logistics sector for the cement industry, has bolstered its network by opening two new depots in Warisaliganj, Bihar. This expansion under the CCFA model will serve ACC and Ambuja Cement, subsidiaries of the Adani Cement Group.

This move increases Kaushalya Logistics' depot tally to 92, marking significant growth in the company's market presence. The expanded network includes the firm's fifth location and two additional depots under the CCFA model. Impressively, 18 new depots have been launched in the financial year 2024-25 alone.

Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director of Kaushalya Logistics, expressed pride in this achievement, noting the alignment with the company's strategic goals. The firm strives to meet increasing industry demands by investing in infrastructure, innovation, and client service, further establishing itself as a trusted logistics partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)