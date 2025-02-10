Left Menu

Barrel Scope Solutions Revolutionizes Parking at India's Highest Airport

Barrel Scope Solutions now oversees parking at Leh’s Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport. The project, at the highest altitude airport in India, demanded advanced technology and operational expertise to tackle unique challenges like extreme weather. The initiative aims to improve vehicle movement and optimal parking space utilization using smart technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Barrel Scope Solutions has successfully assumed control of parking operations at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh, India's highest airport. This achievement highlights the company's commitment to advancing parking automation and traffic management even in challenging, high-altitude environments like Leh, known for its extreme weather and heightened security demands.

The initiative involved the installation of advanced technologies, including Boom Barriers, Ticket dispensing machines, and synchronized clocks. These were inaugurated by the Airport Director, Mr. Ramandeep Singh Saini, alongside senior representatives from Leh Police and CISF. Mr. Saini emphasized that the new smart parking solutions aim for faster vehicle movement and optimal space usage amid unique challenges such as seasonal rush and unpredictable weather.

Visitors are allowed a seven-minute grace period for parking without charges, with multiple payment options available for convenience. Mr. Saugat Mahapatra, CEO of Barrel Scope Solutions, highlighted the tailor-made approach taken for Leh Airport operations, addressing the specific needs of the region through extensive discussions with local stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

